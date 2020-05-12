Pierce County Continues Hidden Hills Sewer Project

The Hidden Hills pump station, part of Pierce County’s sewer system, was built in the 1980s and is nearing the end of its 30-year design life. Work began earlier on this project and is beginning again at this time.

Installation of the new force main will require crews to cut a six-foot-deep trench along the roads in the project area. Morrison Road West, 35th Street West, and 72nd Avenue Court West will remain open during construction, although the roads may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic in work areas. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic. Motorists should expect delays.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Visit the Project Website for more information, including project contacts.