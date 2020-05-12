EFN needs volunteers to help distribute 120,000 pounds of potatoes this week

Emergency Food Network is partnering with the Tacoma Dome and the Potato Commission to distribute bags of potatoes to the public and our partner food banks this Thursday, May 14. This would be an amazing influx of a needed pantry staple for any household and will prevent widespread food waste. But we need lots of helping hands to make this possible!

Date & Time: Thursday, May 14, 10:30 am – 2:00 pm

Location: Tacoma Dome, Lot F, 2727 E D St, Tacoma, WA 98421

(more details on location and parking to come)

Task: Volunteers will assist in unloading from the pallet, opening trunks, and placing bags of potatoes in vehicles coming through the line. Volunteers may also be needed to assist with loading food bank trucks and giving directions to cars in line or at identified corners.

Number needed: 15volunteers(These positions will be filled by the first to reply, I cannot hold any positions without confirmation!)

Requirements:

Must be over 16 years old

Ability to stand for 3+ hours and lift 20 pounds repeatedly (with breaks!)

All volunteers must review these Guidelines for Volunteers during COVID-19 outbreak in Washington.

All new volunteers will be asked to complete this EFN volunteer application prior to attending the event.

Promoting your safety as a volunteer: Please understand that EFN is exempt from the stay home order, as we must continue our essential work to feed the most vulnerable in Pierce County. EFN volunteers are both allowed and necessary to fulfill our mission. To minimize risk to volunteer and staff safety, we will be encouraging six feet between volunteers and staff as much as possible, sanitizing shared tools/surfaces, and providing gloves and masks, as needed, to volunteers. Please do not volunteer if you are feeling sick in any way.

To Register: Registration is required. Contact EFN’s Volunteer Coordinator Sam Cook at SamC@efoodnet.org or (303) 944-3644 to sign up and receive additional details.