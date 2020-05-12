13 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 12

Today we confirmed 13 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,725 cases.

We are reporting 1 new death, a Spanaway woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 63 deaths.

We are also sharing more information about positive COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers on our case count page. We will update this information each Wednesday.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.