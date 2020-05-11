Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled this week through JBLM

LAKEWOOD – Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on a project that widens Interstate 5 through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord corridor have overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled this week. The closures create work zones for earth moving and signal work.

Overnight travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work. As a reminder, a temporary regulatory speed limit reduction to 50 mph on I-5 from mileposts 121.9 to 124.1 will be in place by the end of the week.

Monday, May 11

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 12

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 13

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 14

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.