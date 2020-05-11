Lakewood Police Department thanks healthcare workers

The city thanks the many healthcare workers in our community for their continued commitment to providing care and for being on the frontline daily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lakewood police officers showed their appreciation to Western State Hospital workers on May 7, 2020 alongside West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews.

The healthcare workers at Western State work in an incredibly challenging environment made even more difficult by the introduction of COVID-19. We’re proud of them and the work they do, and hope our crews made their days just a little bit brighter by stopping by.

Also, many of the signs displayed were made by our officers’ kids. Thanks to them, too, for the great signs!

Our officers and West Pierce crews made a similar visit to St. Clare Hospital as a group in April and drove through the parking lot to say thank you for their hard work.

Hospital workers were also treated to a special flyover by the 62nd Airlift Wing on Friday, which showed its thanks by flying in formation from Madigan Army Medical Center to Shelton and then north to Everett before sweeping south to Seattle and the eastside and finally returning to McChord Field.