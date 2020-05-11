Jackson Maynard plans to HIT back against COVID-19 crisis with bid for 10th Congressional District

Submitted by Maynard for Congress.

After announcing his 2020 candidacy for Washington’s 10th Congressional District in a Facebook Live event Thursday, May 7, Jackson Maynard outlined his plans to help guide the state out of the COVID-19 crisis and into economic recovery.

“Washington’s economy was finally shedding the last remnants of the Great Recession when this pandemic knocked us back down,” Maynard said. “COVID-19 has been the worst disaster to hit America since 9/11…but we can hit back.”

Maynard elaborated the acronym HIT stands for housing construction, infrastructure improvements and technology – the three main points of his plan to achieve economic recovery and help prevent new disasters.

Housing Construction

“People’s homes are their front line of defense, making them vitally important. Yet our state is a quarter-million homes short in the need to meet current demand and demographics,” Maynard said. “Home construction can help with recovery by bringing badly needed revenue to state and local governments.”

Maynard, who currently serves as General Counsel for the Building Industry Association of Washington, further pledged to work toward getting 25,000 homes of all types constructed in the 10th District in the next four years through federal legislation that supports common-sense permit streamlining and appeals processes.

Infrastructure Improvements

Maynard supports a bipartisan infrastructure package to better connect the South Sound area with the rest of Puget Sound and Washington state. He says he will advocate for road improvements, passenger-only ferries and airport service expansion by using creative funding sources, such as public-private partnerships.

Technological Advancements

Maynard also seeks to harness the power of technology to help safeguard against future emergencies.

“By expanding online tools for schools and the use of telemedicine, we can better prepare and protect against future natural or man-made disasters.”

About Jackson Maynard

Jackson Maynard is the General Counsel for the Building Industry Association of Washington. During his 19 years as a practicing attorney, he kept the community safe as a prosecutor, worked as a construction lawyer for a state transportation agency and advised the Washington State Senate as a staff counsel. With his wife, Heidi, he has raised three daughters who attend public school in Olympia.