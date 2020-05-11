Clover Park School District celebrates Certificated Employees Week

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Clover Park School District’s more than 950 certificated staff start work every day ready to help students learn and grow to their full potential. Their passion for helping students succeed is second to none.

CPSD celebrated Certificated Employees Week May 4-8. It was a chance to show appreciation for the hard work certificated staff do every day to create promising futures for students in Lakewood and on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“Our certificated staff are rock stars,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “I am always amazed by the amount effort and care they put into helping our students succeed in and out of the classroom. They always go the extra mile.”

Certificated staff include classroom and consultant teachers, counselors, assessment specialists, school psychologists, speech language pathologists, audiologists, vision specialists, occupational and physical therapists, school nurses, librarians, library media specialists, social workers, mental health specialists, deans of students and athletic directors.

Students and colleagues celebrated certificated staff with videos and images letting them know how much their efforts are appreciated. The district shared a video slideshow with messages from staff and school board members.

Students from many schools, such as Clover Park and Lakes high schools and Custer, Evergreen and Meriwether elementary schools, contributed to videos celebrating their teachers and certificated staff.