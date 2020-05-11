47 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 10-11

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pierce County (21 on May 10, 26 on May 11). The county also learned 1 previous case was a duplicate or assigned to another county. Our total is 1,712 cases.

We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 62 deaths.

Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

We are also sharing more information about positive COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers on our case count page. We will update this information each Wednesday.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.