Xfinity Rolls out 10K+ free hours of TV/Movies

Submitted by Nick McDonald, Comcast.

Comcast on May 7 announced its Xfinity Watchathon Week will make many of the year’s hit shows and movies everyone has been talking about available to Xfinity video and Internet-only customers for free including, for the first time, episodes of Hulu Originals Castle Rock, Dollface, The Handmaid’s Tale, High Fidelity, Little Fires Everywhere, Ramy and Shrill.

Other popular titles that will be free during the week of May 11-17 include EPIX’s Godfather of Harlem and Belgravia; STARZ’s Outlander, Power, and new series Hightown, and SHOWTIME® drama Billions. Free programming will be available across Xfinity platforms including X1, Flex and Xfinity Stream.

Also new this year, X1 customers can tune into an Xfinity Watchathon Week Channel featuring free programming across providers curated by Xfinity’s team of editors. The channel can be accessed within the guide on channel one.

“Over the past month with so many customers still at home, we’ve not only seen a 50 percent increase in Xfinity On Demand viewing across genres of programming from drama and comedy to reality but we’re noticing other interesting trends like a more than double-digit growth for discovery-related voice commands such as ‘what to watch’ and ‘surprise me,’ said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video & Entertainment, Comcast. “Watchathon Week lets customers enjoy free access to the best shows and movies they haven’t had the chance to watch and that everyone has been talking about, no strings attached.”

In total, more than 10,000 TV series and movies are available for free from more than 70 networks and streaming services including Acorn TV, A&E, AFRO, Aspire TV, Bravo, Bluprint, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Cine Mexicano, DOGTV, EPIX, FOX, HBO, HISTORY Vault, Hitz, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Club, NBC, Nick Jr., MTV, National Geographic, Pantaya, PlayKids, REVOLT, SHOWTIME, STARZ, TBS, USA Network, VH1 and Hulu, which is now available to X1 and Flex customers everywhere with a Hulu subscription. Additionally, Xfinity customers can enjoy Peacock from NBCUniversal – now available as an early preview to X1 and Flex customers – with over 15,000 hours of shows and movies included at no additional cost all the time.

X1 customers can view all of the programming available to them during the week by saying “Watchathon” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or by browsing recommendations from the Xfinity editorial team curated into fun and timely collections that will be updated daily, such as:

“OMG Monday” featuring Reality TV series like Bravo’s Summer House, National Geographic’s Life Below Zero: Port Protection and Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under, and USA Network’s Temptation Island

“Wild, Wild Wednesday” highlighting action favorites like HBO’s Game of Thrones, NBC’s The Titan Games, SHOWTIME drama Ray Donovan and STARZ’s Power, American Gods and Black Sails

Throwback Thursday” presenting classics now available through Peacock such as 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saved by the Bell, Psych, Frasier, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, King of Queens, Friday Night Lights, House, Parenthood, Heroes, Battlestar Galactica, and the iconic Law & Order brands as well as HBO’s The Sopranos, and STARZ’s Party Down, Spartacus, and The White Queen

For more information on Watchathon Week, visit www.xfinity.com/Watchathon2020 or join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram following @Xfinity. Content availability may vary across Xfinity TV platforms (X1, Flex, and the Xfinity Stream app).