What’s UP with Biz? Support Our Open Businesses

Several businesses in Green Firs Towne Center remain open to provide essential services to members of our community, including our four-legged friends.

Mud Bay has been deemed an essential business under Washington and Oregon’s stay-at-home orders and is open to ensure the public can continue to care for their dogs and cats. You can call the U.P. store at 253.565.1955 to place an order and request curbside pickup or, starting this Friday, May 8, customers will be able to order online for curbside pickup. The store is open daily and fully stocked, but social distancing is being enforced with limited store occupancy and six-feet spacing required. Check the Mud Bay website for operating hours, including times reserved for at-risk customers.

In addition to Mud Bay, residents are encouraged to patronize these other Green Firs businesses that are also open:

Green Cleaners

Jimmy John’s

Maria’s

McDonald’s

Papa Murphy’s

Pizza Hut

Rite Aid

Safeway

Sapporo

Starbucks

Trader Joe’s

UPS Store