The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Watch Sen. O’Ban’s virtual town hall: “A discussion of the broader human impact of the Governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy order”

By Leave a Comment

If you missed my virtual town hall on May 7, you can view it here!

The post Watch my virtual town hall: “A discussion of the broader human impact of the Governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy order” appeared first on Steve O’Ban.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *