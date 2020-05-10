The Suburban Times

Candidate filing begins May 11

Offices open for election this year include:

  • U.S. Representatives (Congress)
  • State Offices
  • State Senators and Representatives
  • Pierce County Offices
  • Judicial Offices including State Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and Pierce County Superior Court.
  • Democratic and Republican Precinct Committee Officers

Locally, the following offices file online with the Pierce County Auditor’s Office:

  • State Senators and Representatives – Legislative Districts 25, 27, 28 and 29
  • Pierce County Offices – Executive, Assessor-Treasurer, Sheriff, and Council Districts 2, 3, 4, and 6
  • Court of Appeals Division 2, District 1
  • Pierce County Superior Court (1-22)
  • Precinct Committee Officers

All other offices file online with the Office of the Secretary of State.

Filing for Office

Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. To file your declaration of candidacy go to PierceCountyElections.org.

Filing week runs through Friday, May 15. Online filing closes at 4:00 p.m. In-person filing ends at 4:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Election Center, located at 2501 South 35th St., Suite C in Tacoma.

For a list of open offices, voters’ pamphlet requirements, and more visit PierceCountyElections.org.

A lot drawing to determine the candidate order on the ballot will take place after the close of filing on Friday, May 15 (approximately 4:45 p.m.). All candidates and public are invited to observe.

Filing and COVID 19

Pierce County Elections is observing social distancing, with limited in-person assistance.

  • Candidates should file online. 
  • Candidates who come to the office will file using a kiosk. Unfortunately, our employees cannot provide face-to-face, hands-on assistance.  Rather, we will provide instruction and help over the phone.
  • Individuals experiencing a problem filing should call us for assistance rather than coming into the office. 

