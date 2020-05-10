Candidate filing begins May 11

Offices open for election this year include:

U.S. Representatives (Congress)

State Offices

State Senators and Representatives

Pierce County Offices

Judicial Offices including State Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and Pierce County Superior Court.

Democratic and Republican Precinct Committee Officers

Locally, the following offices file online with the Pierce County Auditor’s Office:

State Senators and Representatives – Legislative Districts 25, 27, 28 and 29

Pierce County Offices – Executive, Assessor-Treasurer, Sheriff, and Council Districts 2, 3, 4, and 6

Court of Appeals Division 2, District 1

Pierce County Superior Court (1-22)

Precinct Committee Officers

All other offices file online with the Office of the Secretary of State.

Filing for Office

Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. To file your declaration of candidacy go to PierceCountyElections.org.

Filing week runs through Friday, May 15. Online filing closes at 4:00 p.m. In-person filing ends at 4:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Election Center, located at 2501 South 35th St., Suite C in Tacoma.

For a list of open offices, voters’ pamphlet requirements, and more visit PierceCountyElections.org.

A lot drawing to determine the candidate order on the ballot will take place after the close of filing on Friday, May 15 (approximately 4:45 p.m.). All candidates and public are invited to observe.

Filing and COVID 19

Pierce County Elections is observing social distancing, with limited in-person assistance.

Candidates should file online.

Candidates who come to the office will file using a kiosk. Unfortunately, our employees cannot provide face-to-face, hands-on assistance. Rather, we will provide instruction and help over the phone.

Individuals experiencing a problem filing should call us for assistance rather than coming into the office.