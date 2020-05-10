34 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 9

May 9 we confirmed 34 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,668 cases. We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 60 deaths.

Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

We are also sharing more information about positive COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers on our case count page. We will update this information each Wednesday.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.