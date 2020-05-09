New claims for unemployment benefits decrease from previous week but remain at record levels

During the week of April 26-May 2, there were 100,762 initial and 1,086,031 total claims for unemployment benefits filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). ESD paid out over $639 million (a decrease of $347 million from the previous week) to a total of 504,139 individuals (a decrease of 134 from the previous week). Approximately one-third of the $639 million paid out last week were paid with state unemployment trust funds vs two-third from federal funds.

Unemployment claim type For week of April 26-May 2 For week of April 19-25 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 100,762 137,605 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 59,234 190,948 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 40,267 168,165 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 885,768 959,190 Total claims 1,086,031 1,455,908

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 1,428,775 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (959,196 regular unemployment insurance, 254,197 PUA and 215,382 PEUC)

A total of 810,538 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out nearly $2.14 billion in benefits to Washingtonians

545,178 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“Since the COVID-19 crisis began in early March, Employment Security has sent $2.14 billion into the pockets of more than half a million Washingtonians,” said Employment Security Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “This makes an enormous difference to those individuals and their families, and we are humbled to be able to provide these services in such a critical time. That said, there are approximately 57,000 who are waiting because there are issues with their claims we are working to resolve. Getting those Washingtonians their benefits is our agency’s top priority. We are doubling down on activities already underway to reach our goal of getting all of those claims in adjudication resolved or paid by June 15. We will be posting more information and details on our progress on our website in the coming days.”