Kilmer to Host Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall with WA Health Secretary John Wiesman

Tacoma, WA – On Monday, May 11 at 6:00pm PT, Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a telephone town hall to provide an update on the federal government’s response to the coronavirus and to answer questions from constituents. In addition to a discussion on the legislation passed by Congress to support workers and families, Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman will join the telephone town hall to provide an update on the public health emergency and discuss the state’s plans to keep folks safe while moving toward economic recovery.

“I work for you and – even though we can’t meet in person right now – it’s important for me to connect with you and hear from you,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join the town hall on Monday to learn more about the coronavirus recovery, my ongoing efforts to ensure the federal government steps up to lend a hand to families and local employers, and to get your questions answered.”

Rep. Kilmer has held town halls so far in the 116th Congress in Port Angeles, Quilcene, Tacoma, Belfair, Poulsbo, Kingston, Gig Harbor, Montesano, Westport, Forks, over the phone, and on Facebook.

Press are welcome to join.

COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall – Monday, May 11, 6:00pm PT

WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman, Residents of the 6th Congressional District

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall on the coronavirus

WHEN: Monday, May 11, 6:00pm PT

WHERE: Residents of the 6th District who would like to join the call can send an email to by clicking here with their name, address, and phone number by 6:00pm PT on Sunday, May 10. Residents who sign up before the deadline will automatically receive a phone call inviting them to join the telephone town hall Monday evening.