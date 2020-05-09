Clover Park school board May 11 meeting to be held online

LAKEWOOD, WASH—The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting Monday, May 11, online at 6 p.m. using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. The meeting will be broadcast as audio only and attendees are asked to keep their microphones on mute during the proceedings.

Detailed remote access instructions, including procedures for submitting public comment, are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.