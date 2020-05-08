Letter: “Are you watching me?”

“Grandma, watch me!”

He’ll be demonstrating his dexterity as he fights off mobs of fun-loving zombies – 26 different types of zombies to be exact – as they attempt to invade the home.

Absurdly, although perhaps not to a four-year-old, plants come to the rescue.

Forty-nine zombie-zapping plants in fact.

“Did you see that grandma? Are you still watching grandma?”

He doesn’t even look up as he shouts to ensure grandma is attuned to the fast-paced action given the soundtrack “Battle for Neighborville” is blasting away even as another handful of creatures are mulchified by his impeccably maintained garden.

Yes, she’s still watching.

Because that’s what mothers and grandmothers do.

Even from before the time they’re born.

He called her “his best friend in this world. No son could love a mother more than he loved her.”

Like a mother hen she watched over him.

She “recognized a boy of tremendous talent and saw the diamond when virtually everyone else around this gangly, awkward boy saw the rough.

“That’s what mothers do.”

Perhaps no more endearing title than ‘mother’ was that which he called her – “angel mother” in fact – as she was his stepmother, one who had entered his life at a most crucial time when he was but nine-years of age having lost his biological mom in a most untimely death.

She, the stepmother, admirably accepted the role of his birth mom who had already instilled in the young child “the virtues of honesty and compassion.”

He would be known for integrity throughout his life for it was the warp and the woof of the fabric woven through his character by the women – the mothers – who loved and watched over him.

It was a standard he “never evaded, never equivocated, never dodged.”

He would become the man of the hour, a life resplendent against a backdrop of dark national need.

The steppingstones that directed the path to leadership of Abraham Lincoln were set in place by his two mothers.

Yes, they were watching him.

Because that’s what mothers and grandmothers do.

Source for this article:

“The Two Mothers Who Molded Lincoln” by Christopher Klein, May 9, 2014

Photo is of my wife and our granddaughter, one of our 10 grandchildren.

Happy Mother’s Day!