EFN needs help building orders for food pantries

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Emergency Food Network distributes 14 million pounds of food each year to 80+ food pantries in Pierce County. We customize food pantry orders with a combination of items that are purchased and donated to equitably distribute all over the county and meet the unique needs of each site. As the need for food increases due to the pandemic, we are seeking ongoing volunteer support to pack and stack these orders for food pantries. Over the next month or so, our warehouse staff is in need of reliable and physically capable volunteers to assist in building these orders.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be over 18

Ability to lift 30-50 pounds repeatedly

Available to volunteer at least 2 times per week

Review these Guidelines for Volunteers during COVID-19 outbreak in Washingtoon.

VOLUNTEER SESSIONS:

Monday – Friday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. We are keeping the number of positions to 2 volunteers per shift to minimize risk.

This project requires training on our operations, we would prefer that volunteers are able to commit to at least two days per week to save time on training.

SAFETY: Please understand that EFN is exempt from a stay home order, as we must continue our essential work to feed the most vulnerable in Pierce County. EFN volunteers are both allowed and necessary to fulfill our mission. To minimize risk to volunteer and staff safety, we will be maintaining six feet between volunteers and staff as much as possible, sanitizing shared tools/surfaces, and providing gloves and masks to volunteers.

SIGN UP: Please contact Sam Cook, at SamC@efoodnet.org or (303) 944-3644. All volunteers will also need to complete an online volunteer application if they have not volunteered with EFN before.

We will then send you a confirmation with additional details.

Thank you for your help in getting food to those who need it most in our community!