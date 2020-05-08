CPSD Staff Spotlight: Garrett Miller

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lakes High School graduation specialist Garrett Miller. He has worked in the district as a teacher and coach since 2003.

Born to an Air Force family, Garrett spent his childhood moving around the country. He was attending Clover Park High School when his father retired from the military and has stayed in Washington ever since.

Lakes graduation specialist Garrett Miller.

Originally a P.E. teacher, Garrett still coaches the Lakes girls golf and bowling teams. His day job changed when he accepted the role of graduation specialist in 2018. He now works closely with Lakes juniors and seniors who are not on track to graduate and runs the online credit retrieval program at the school.

“Many of the students I work with have trouble seeing beyond tomorrow,” he said. “Because I am not focused on teaching a single subject, I get to spend my time helping students see what is next in their lives. They need help understanding that they are building the foundation for the tomorrow they are going to be living in.”

Garrett originally became a teacher so he could have a positive impact on people’s lives. He loves working as a graduation specialist because he gets to work directly with Lakes students who need the most help.

“Garrett connects with students on a human level and lets them know that he will match their effort, step by step,” said Lakes assistant principal DeWayne Lindh. “He never gives up on students, and I am continually inspired by his ‘never say die’ attitude.”