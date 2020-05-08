Cherry (Parkes) & the Chocolate Factory, May 11

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

In honor of Historic Preservation Month, former Tacoma Historical Society Curator Brendan Balaam will present a short history (May 11, 7 pm) of Tacoma’s little known candy enterprises and their role in forming the landscape of the UW Tacoma campus as it stands today.

This will be our second monthly speaker to be presented via YouTube Live broadcast, as we continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will post the live video link on our website at www.tacomahistory.org later this week. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UChjxuBi-c9jCpf2mujdXAtA