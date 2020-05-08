An Important Reminder about Illegal Dumping in U.P.

Members of the City of University Place Public Works department have reported an increase in illegal dumping throughout the city since the COVID-19 shutdown began. As a reminder to all residents, regularly scheduled trash collection in University Place has continued uninterrupted so everyone should adhere to their regular collection schedules and requirements.

There was a brief interruption in recycling when U.P. Refuse temporarily closed its main recycling center at 2815 Rochester Rd. W. But that facility is now open again Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is for recycling only; no garbage, yard waste, concrete, wood or appliances will be accepted.

As a reminder, per the City of University Place Municipal Code, those who engage in illegal dumping may be fined up to $1,000 for each day that a violation occurs and may also be found guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a period up to 90 days, by a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Residents who want to report illegal dumping should contact Melanie Boehm, the City of U.P.’s Code Enforcement Officer, or call her at 253.460.2548.