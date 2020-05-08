American Lake Boat Launch annual pass sales resume

The American Lake Boat Launch is open and daily rates apply. The city is once again accepting applications for seasonal boat launch passes, although due to COVID-19 and the current closure of city facilities, applications will only be accepted via email or mail.

Download the 2020 Boat Launch Annual Pass Packet. Fill it out online and email to parks@cityoflakewood.us or print and fill out and mail to:

City of Lakewood

Attn: Parks & Recreation

6000 Main St SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Please include a copy of your driver’s license if you are applying for the resident discount. Payment may be made with a check or over the phone with a credit card. Call 253-983-7887 to pay over the phone.

Once the application is verified the pass will be mailed to you at the address listed on the application. Incomplete packets may delay the processing of the pass.

Please note: Due to current facility closures to limit the spread of COVID-19, it may take 7-10 days to process applications. There are no refunds or prorated fees. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Day passes are available from kiosks at the boat launch. These kiosks no longer accept cash, so plan ahead.

In light of COVID-19 there are new rules for how to use the launch.

Launch users must:

Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between all people outside your household, whether that’s in the parking lot around cars, on the ramp or the dock.

Bring and use your own Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, gloves, and masks.

If you feel sick, stay home.

If the launch area is too crowded come back at another time or make alternative plans.