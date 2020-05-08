10 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 8

Today we confirmed 10 new cases in Pierce County and learned 1 previous case was a duplicate, from another county or a false positive. Our total is 1,634 cases.

We are reporting 1 new death, a Puyallup man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 58 deaths.

We improved our COVID-19 data page. Now a dynamic, streamlined dashboard gives viewers highlights like new and total cases, deaths and recovery stats in one quick view. We hope our new dashboard makes reading and understanding the data easier. Check out the new dashboard.

