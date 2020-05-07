UPDATE: 62nd Airlift Wing to Salute American Heroes with Flyover, May 8

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62nd Airlift Wing will salute the American heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 during an Air Force Salutes morale flyover throughout Washington State’s Puget Sound region, May 8.

“The 62nd AW salutes each American serving on the frontlines in combat against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert V. Lankford, commander of the 62nd Operations Group. “We are grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation to local heroes, and look forward to a time when we can embrace one another without fear.”

From 12:30 to 3:10 p.m., the 62nd AW will conduct a C-17 Globemaster III two-ship formation flying over 43 healthcare facilities throughout the Puget Sound region, including those in the greater Olympia, Tacoma and Seattle metropolitan areas, as well as other areas of interest. For a detailed flight route, the following list includes the medical facility and estimated time of arrival.

12:30 pm: McChord Clinic

12:31 pm: Madigan Army Medical Center

12:35 pm: Providence St Peter, Olympia

12:35 pm: Washington Capital Building, Olympia

12:36 pm: Capital Medical Center

12:41 pm: Summit Pacific, Elma

12:47 pm: Mason General, Shelton

12:56 pm: St Anthony, Gig Harbor

12:59 pm: Washington State Veterans Home, Port Orchard

1 pm: Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton

1:01 pm: Naval Hospital, Bremerton

1:11 pm: Jefferson Medical Center, Port Townsend

1:13 pm: Whidbey Health Center, Coupeville

1:23 pm: Cascade Valley Hospital, Arlington

1:27 pm: Providence Regional, Everett

1:26 pm: Providence Regional, Everett Pacific

1:32 pm: UW Medical Center, North Seattle

1:33 pm: Swedish Medical Center, West Seattle

1:38 pm: Space Needle, Seattle

1:39 pm: UW Husky Stadium, Seattle

1:39 pm: Seattle Children’s Hospital, E. Seattle

1:41 pm: Evergreen Medical Center, Kirkland

1:42 pm: Swedish, Redmond

1:44 pm: Overlake Medical Center, Bellevue

1:46 pm: Swedish, Cherry Hill

1:46 pm: Swedish, First Campus

1:46 pm: Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle

1:47 pm: Seattle VA Hospital, Seattle

1:51 pm: Swedish, Issaquah

1:54 pm: Valley Medical Center, Renton

1:56 pm: MultiCare, Covington

1:58 pm: MultiCare, Auburn

1:59 pm: St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way

2:01 pm: Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital

2:01 pm: MultiCare Tacoma

2:01 pm: MultiCare Allenmore

2:03 pm: Tacoma Pierce County Health Department

2:05 pm: MultiCare Good Samaritan, Puyallup

2:09 pm: St. Elizabeth, Enumclaw

2:15 pm: Washington St Soldiers Home, Orting

2:23 pm: Yelm Medical Plaza, Yelm

3:01 pm: St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood

3:08 pm: Madigan Army Medical Center, JBLM

The Air Force is hosting Air Force Salutes flyovers throughout the nation’s largest metropolitan areas in an effort to show appreciation to the thousands of American heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the support that America needs.

The 62nd AW wants to interact with the Puget Sound region and local leaders through the means of social media. The public is encouraged to submit photos of the flyover through the 62nd AW Facebook page’s messenger inbox (@62AirliftWing). Those photos will be entered into a competition for the best photo. The winner will receive a patch from the C-17 Demo Team performing the flight. The winner will be posted to the 62nd AW Facebook page by May 15.