Town of Steilacoom Cancels Fourth of July Festival and Summer Concert Series

Mayor Ron Lucas and the Steilacoom Town Council made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fourth of July Festival and the Summer Concert series due to current public health guidelines that prohibit public gatherings.

Even with the expected gradual rollback of restrictions that will slowly be announced in the coming weeks, after review it was determined the Town would not be able to offer the events in a way that adheres to health guidelines around social distancing and making sure people do not come into close contact with people outside their household.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to next summer when we hope to be able to hold these events again