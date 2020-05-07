Shop small Shop Local and EAT GREAT

Submitted by Ken Witkoe.

In our efforts to help with small local businesses devastated by the Covid19 lock down, my wife and I have attempted (successfully, I might add) to patronize one local restaurant per week. This past week I created this little video highlighting our recent “visits” to two local establishments.

We know that well over 90 % of businesses in America are of the “mom and pop” brand. If it is at all possible in your budget, we also encourage you to support your local businesses by ordering out.

Please enjoy our little video.