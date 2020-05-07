Register Now for Fall LCOP Preschool classes

Submitted by Kathi Loverin.

LAKEWOOD – The Little Church on the Prairie Preschool is accepting registrations for fall classes now. We offer 3 classes:

The Junior Class serves children age 3 years old by August 31, 2020.

The A.M. Pre-K Class serves those who are 4 by August 31.

The P.M. Pre-K Class serves those who were already 4 years old by April 30 of 2020.

Currently, there are only a few spaces available in the A.M. Pre-K class.

We want to assure you that if classes cannot begin in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will issue a full refund of all tuition and fees that we have received.

Registration and payments should be submitted online at our website: www.lcoppreschool.com.

Please visit the website to learn more information about our preschool classes. Our staff is eager to welcome preschoolers – both returning and new – to our campus!