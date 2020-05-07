Plants Galore at the Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale

Submitted by Jan Lucas and Connie Kirkpatrick.

The Steilacoom Garden Club’s Plant Sale will be held this Saturday. May 9, 9:00-Noon at the Multi purpose Court on Lafayette Street. New this year: 125 concrete stepping stones, pre-packaged desserts by Just Call Susan, blooming flowers in decorative pots, and our recently published cookbook “Roots of Steilacoom”. George Rybolt will have his whimsical birdhouses available as well.

We are managing in compliance with our Town’s requirements for public health. We will be limiting the number of people inside the court area at one time for social distancing, and all our volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks. The cashier line will be marked for a six foot distance between customers. Please wear a mask as you attend the sale this year.

Come see our offerings of annuals, perennials, shrubs, herbs, and much more. We look forward to seeing you! Questions? Call 253-431-0481.