Parking lots at American Lake, Harry Todd parks reopen Friday

In anticipation of the warm weather expected this weekend the city of Lakewood is reopening the parking lots of American Lake and Harry Todd parks on Friday, May 8, 2020 to relieve parking pressure on the surrounding neighborhoods.

These lots were previously closed to limit people gathering in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation, the following still applies at all Lakewood parks:

Limit stay to 2 hours.

Restrooms are closed.

Pack out all trash.

Playgrounds are off limits.

Picnic shelters are closed.

Sports courts are closed.

Sports fields are closed.

Group gatherings with people outside your household are prohibited.

People visiting any of Lakewood’s 14 parks are asked to please continue to use social distancing. That means remaining six feet or more from people outside your household. Please also bring and wear masks for instances when social distancing cannot be achieved, and bring your own hand sanitizer/disinfectant as park restrooms are closed and there is no place to wash hands.

For those using the launch at American Lake, only one boat at a time is allowed on the dock and users are asked to wear gloves when using the kiosk to purchase a daily use pass.

All park visitors are asked to please limit your stay to no more than 2 hours. This allows others to visit safely. Because the restrooms are closed, visitors are also reminded to “go before you go” and please pack out all trash.

Lakewood Police will have its Marine Services Unit on American Lake this weekend to reinforce the order and ensure people are abiding by the public health guidelines.

The department’s bicycle patrol will also be at Fort Steilacoom Park to enforce the order and make sure people are abiding by the modified park rules and public health guidelines.

The city thanks everyone for abiding by the rules so that we can continue to keep our parks open and provide a safe place for people to be active and help alleviate some of the isolation we are feeling at this time.