Lakewood SummerFEST canceled, other city-run events modified due to COVID-19

The health and safety of the Lakewood community is our highest priority. It is through this lens that the city reviewed its planned events for 2020 to determine which could be held in accordance with current available city resources and public health recommendations, including proper social distancing to minimize public interactions and help keep people safe.

Based on current conditions, the city made the difficult decision to cancel a number of upcoming events, including our signature summer celebration: Lakewood SummerFEST.

After reviewing different scenarios, it was determined SummerFEST, which last year drew nearly 50,000 people, could not be held in a way where social distancing practices could be achieved.

This is the first time in more than two decades that SummerFEST will not be held at Fort Steilacoom Park. While we are sad that we won’t be able to celebrate the summer with our residents, we know that this was the right decision needed at this time to keep our community healthy.

Similarly, the inaugural Lakewood Night Market is canceled. Like many of our residents, the city was looking forward to kicking off this new market in 2020. But after careful consideration it was decided to postpone the event so that it can be launched with all the fanfare it deserves next year. We look forward to an even bigger opening night celebration in 2021.

Other event cancellations include the annual Ray Evans Memorial Fishing event, previously scheduled for May 18. We hope to bring this event back to the shoreline of American Lake Park in 2021.

National Night Out, typically held the first Friday in August, is postponed to early October. More information about this event will be made available at the end of summer on the city website and social media accounts.

There is some good news: The Lakewood Farmers market is opening next month.

Considered an essential service, the Lakewood Farmers Market will open in June, but opening day will look different than year’s past. The market will likely be smaller and will focus on farm stands only to start. It may also be moved to a new location and have pre-order and a drive through option to achieve recommended social distancing requirements.

More information about what the 2020 market will look like, including a start date, will be announced soon.

We have entered a unique time in our nation’s history. We know social distancing and protections from communicable diseases will be part of how we do business in the short-term, and likely even longer as we continue to evolve in our response to COVID-19 and protecting the community.

As we enter the coming months the city assures its residents we are committed to making responsible, informed, substantive and meaningful changes in how we offer services and events in 2020 and beyond.

Return to the city’s website (cityoflakewood.us) often to see the latest news and information around upcoming events, park reservations and summer programs, as well as how the city is adapting to the latest health guidelines and recommendations. We appreciate your support and patience during this unique and challenging time.

Ray Evans Memorial Fishing Event (May 18) Canceled Lakewood Night Market Canceled SummerFEST (July 11) Canceled Lakewood Farmers Market (June) Modified operations Summer Concert Series (July/August) Modified operations National Night Out (August) Postponed to October