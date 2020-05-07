Commerce Street closes from S. 7th Street to I-705 for utility work

Crews will install stormwater pipes and structures in Commerce Street, closing Commerce Street in both directions from S. 7th Street to I-705. This work may start as soon as Friday, May 8, and will last about three weeks.

Near Tacoma General Hospital, crews continue to install sewer pipes and structures at the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 5th Street intersection. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access the Emergency Department, travel north on MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to 5th St. Turn right at 5th St. and then exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. To access hospitals and medical centers, travel south on MLK Jr. Way from Division Avenue.

In other areas, the contractor continues track installation on N. 1st St. and on MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 11th St. Utility work continues on S. 10th Street. On Division Avenue, crews will start excavating for the track. On Stadium Way, crews continue to work at the traction power substation and on the 4th Street Station.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Yakima Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 10th Street, Earnest Brazill St., S. 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of May 4

Where

Commerce Street from S. 7th Street to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the A Street/Tacoma City Center exit, or drive up Stadium Way to 4th St. and then down Broadway, St. Helens or Tacoma Ave.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Baker driveway to S. 5th Street – street closure.

S. 5th Street west of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closed.

S. 10th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 15th St. – southbound lane closure.

Earnest Brazill St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.