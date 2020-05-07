Back to Work Pierce County: Resource Guide

As Pierce County businesses continue to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s a roundup of resources to help your business continue to operate under new guidelines or prepare to re-open.
Is your small business impacted financially by COVID-19? Click here to see if you’re eligible for a Pierce County Small Business Relief Loan.
Governor’s Safe Start Washington: Phased Approach to Recovery including guidelines for employers.
Health Recommendations
CDC: General Business FAQs, including guidance regarding PPE
CDC: Implementing Safety Practices for Critical Infrastructure Workers Who May Have Had Exposure to a Person with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19, interim guidance including a printer-friendly version
CDC: Cleaning & Disinfecting Your Facility, everyday steps and steps when someone is sick
WA State Department of Labor & Industries: L & I Guidance for Workplaces
L&I Division of Occupational Safety and Health: General Coronavirus Prevention
Back to Work Guidelines and Toolkits
Washington State COVID-19 Response “New Normal” Planning
Employee Communications Plan, including training, privacy considerations, OSHA, and other concerns
Business Signage Toolkit, printable posters for businesses
