Back to Work Pierce County: Resource Guide

As Pierce County businesses continue to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s a roundup of resources to help your business continue to operate under new guidelines or prepare to re-open.

Is your small business impacted financially by COVID-19? Click here to see if you’re eligible for a Pierce County Small Business Relief Loan.

Governor’s Safe Start Washington: Phased Approach to Recovery including guidelines for employers.

Health Recommendations

CDC: General Business FAQs, including guidance regarding PPE

CDC: Implementing Safety Practices for Critical Infrastructure Workers Who May Have Had Exposure to a Person with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19, interim guidance including a printer-friendly version

CDC: Cleaning & Disinfecting Your Facility, everyday steps and steps when someone is sick

WA State Department of Labor & Industries: L & I Guidance for Workplaces

L&I Division of Occupational Safety and Health: General Coronavirus Prevention

Back to Work Guidelines and Toolkits

Washington State COVID-19 Response “New Normal” Planning

Re-opening the Office Toolkit

Employee Communications Plan, including training, privacy considerations, OSHA, and other concerns

Business Signage Toolkit, printable posters for businesses

FEMA: Private Sector PPE Exchange