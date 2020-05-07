35 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 7

Today we confirmed 35 new cases in Pierce County and learned 1 previous case was a duplicate, from another county or a false positive. Our total is 1,625 cases.

We are reporting the 3 new deaths below. Our total is 57 deaths.

Tacoma woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Tacoma man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

We improved our COVID-19 data page. Now a dynamic, streamlined dashboard gives viewers highlights like new and total cases, deaths and recovery stats in one quick view. We hope our new dashboard makes reading and understanding the data easier. Check out the new dashboard.

