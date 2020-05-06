University Place Parks Reopening

In response to Governor Jay Inslee’s announced relaxing of outdoor recreation restrictions in Washington, the City of University Place re-opened its parks and recreation facilities, effective Monday, May 4.

U.P.’s parks and playgrounds will be open from dawn until dusk. All playground equipment will be sterilized daily, but restrooms will remain closed.

Residents who use the City’s parks are encouraged to continue to follow the basic rules of social distancing, including:

Keep a distance of six feet between yourself and others.

Bring masks with you in case social distancing is not possible.

Avoid heavily crowded areas. The City of U.P. has 17 parks, playgrounds and open spaces with a combined total of more than 36 miles of trails and sidewalks, so seek out less trafficked areas.

Bring hand sanitizer or wipes along to disinfect your hands.

Recreate close to home and try to limit your interactions to those in your immediate household.

“We are counting on people to self-police their play and recreation during this time,” said Gary Cooper, director of Public Works, Parks & Facilities for the City of University Place. “The Governor has made it clear that if people are not following social distancing requirements or if there is an uptick in cases of the COVID-19 virus, we may have to close the parks and recreations facilities again. So we hope that everyone will do their part to ensure that we can all continue to enjoy the great outdoors again.”

Please visit the Governor’s webpage on specific details regarding the phased approach to re-opening of facilities.