Steilacoom Garden Club Annual Plant Sale

Submitted by Jan Lucas.

The Steilacoom Garden Club is pleased to offer our community the annual plant sale on May 9, this Saturday. At this time, the weather forecast calls for a beautiful warm Spring day. Plants will be available for your garden or table—annuals, perennials, ground covers, herbs, shrubs and many more. George Rybolt will once again feature his whimsical birdhouses! And copies of our recently-published SteilacoomCookbook will be available for $20 each. (Think Mother’s Day….).

The sale takes place from 9:00 AM until 12:00 noon at the Multipurpose Court on Lafayette and Wilkes Street, near Town Hall. Adhering to Washington policies, we will maintain social distancing for the protection of all participants.

We also welcome plant donations. For information call 253-431-0481. So come purchase reasonably-priced additions for your garden and enjoy our fabulous weather!