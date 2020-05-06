Letter: On Rethinking Social Distancing

Submitted by Erick Dietrich.

As a former resident of Lakewood, where I attended Clover Park High School for two years to graduation, I believe socialization, the backbone of society even in these difficult times, needs to become part of everyone’s lives despite the ongoing public health concerns and measures taken to address that.

Make no mistake, the ongoing Wuhan flu pandemic has caused tremendous loses of human lives both in our state and in our country and globally as well. Even so, we all should consider different ways to approach to those who need us most while taking care of ourselves.

During my high school years, as an own perspective I desire to offer, it was often difficult, albeit not impossible, to make friends due to my increased social anxiety and poor English language skills.

Even so, as I look back, I knew I had to make an effort to reach to others just to easy my anxiety and to show others I loved becoming sociable.

While the health scares indeed call for distancing and often-controversial business closures and suspensions, socialization and empathy can never disappear in the face of any uncertainty.