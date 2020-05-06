Forecast Says Abundant Sunshine for Quarantine Cruise IV

Forecast says we’ll be in the 70’s and to expect to see abundant sunshine this Friday. Quarantine Cruise Night IV is this Friday, May 8th, from 5-8 p.m. in Lakewood.

Grab your shades. Forecast says sunshine!

Enjoy a leisurely cruise, support a Chamber Member restaurant ~ and qualify to win a Bowling Party for 10 at Narrows Plaza Bowl! You get 1-1/2 hours of bowling, including shoe rental. Retail value: $150.00.

Gather your fellow house mates and hop in your car for a leisurely drive and takeout dinner for Lakewood’s Quarantine Cruise IV.

Drive through and curb-side pick up make dinner no-fuss.

No specific route to drive. Just choose your favorite, scenic route. Maybe you’ll see some familiar faces to wave to from a safe distance! Our favorite spot is a short drive through Fort Steilacoom Park. Just remember to pack out what you packed in if you’re planning on enjoying your meal there.

Make sure to practice social distancing by cruising with your household members only and stay inside your vehicles. Enjoy your tunes loud enough for the occupants inside – not outside – of your vehicle.

The littles will love the change of scenery.

Congratulations Bobbi Russell, last week’s random drawing winner! Bobbi won a $100 VISA gift card and cool T-shirt compliments of @LeMay Collections at Marymount!

How to Win:

“Like” the Lakewood Chamber’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lakewoodchamber.

Visit any of the following restaurants listed below on Quarantine Cruise Night, order a to-go or curbside pick-up meal, post a picture of your receipt on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

A random winner will be selected on May 12. Winner will be notified on our Facebook Page.

Participating Chamber Member Restaurants:

Best Burgers of Lakewood

Black Bear Diner

Bruno’s Lakewood (open till 7:00)

Carr’s Restaurant and Catering

CASA MIA OF LAKEWOOD

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que of America (not technically in Lakewood)

Go Philly Cheesesteaks

Hops n Drops Lakewood