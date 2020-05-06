Dr. Tawny Dotson of CPTC Chosen for National Presidential Fellowship for Community College Leaders

LAKEWOOD, Wash., – The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program today announced that Dr. Tawny M. Dotson, Vice President for Instruction at Clover Park Technical College, is one of 40 leaders selected for the 2020-21 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a highly selective leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.

“The selection of Dr. Dotson for this prestigious opportunity underscores her commitment to education and her leadership abilities,” said Dr. Joyce Loveday, president of Clover Park Technical College. “Not only will Dr. Dotson benefit from learning from and alongside some of the most innovative and renowned community college leaders in our nation, our college will gain from the insights, ideas, and relationships she will bring back with her.”

The Rising Presidents Fellows will embark on a 10-month fellowship beginning in July 2020. Delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will be mentored by esteemed current and former community college presidents who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students throughout their careers and will learn strategies to improve student outcomes in and after college, lead internal change, and create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, employers, and other partners.

“Evidence shows that substantial improvements in student success are achieved only when presidents have the commitment and skill needed to lead change within their institutions and through partnerships in the community,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. “These fellows have been chosen because they embody that commitment and, we believe, will build their skills even further to become transformational presidents.”

“Serving our students, faculty, and staff at CPTC, remains an honor and my goal is to continue to enhance my ability to make a difference,” said Dr. Dotson. “Being selected for this program will improve my ability to transform the way we do our work, increase my skills to develop our faculty and staff, and change the trajectory of my career path. I am grateful to be included amongst these professionals to learn and grow. I am also appreciative of Dr. Loveday and my colleagues for supporting me in this endeavor.”

The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship responds to the growing need for a new generation of leaders well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future. Nationally, nearly 80 percent of sitting presidents plan to retire in the next decade. While the traditional pathway to the presidency has excluded women and people of color, the incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows is composed of 70 percent women and 61 percent people of color and represents institutions of varying sizes and locations.

Together, the 2020-21 fellows are leaders at colleges that collectively serve more than 500,000 students. As well, 42 Rising Presidents Fellowship alumni have become presidents of community colleges that collectively serve an additional 500,000 students nationwide.

