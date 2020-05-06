62nd Airlift Wing to Salute American Heroes with Flyover, May 8

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62nd Airlift Wing will salute the American heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 during an Air Force Salutes morale flyover throughout Washington State’s Puget Sound region, May 8.

“The 62nd AW salutes each American serving on the frontlines in combat against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert V. Lankford, commander of the 62nd Operations Group. “We are grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation to local heroes, and look forward to a time when we can embrace one another without fear.”

From 12:30 to 2:40 p.m., the 62nd AW will conduct a C-17 Globemaster III two-ship formation flying over 30 healthcare facilities throughout the Puget Sound region, including those in the greater Olympia, Tacoma and Seattle metropolitan areas, as well as other areas of interest. For a detailed flight route, please see the attached map and list of locations.

The Air Force is hosting Air Force Salutes flyovers throughout the nation’s largest metropolitan areas in an effort to show appreciation to the thousands of American heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the support that America needs.

The 62nd AW wants to interact with the Puget Sound region and local leaders through the means of social media. The public is encouraged to submit photos of the flyover through the 62nd AW Facebook page’s messenger inbox (@62AirliftWing). Those photos will be entered into a competition for the best photo. The winner will receive a patch from the C-17 Demo Team performing the flight. The winner will be posted to the 62nd AW Facebook page by May 15.

To request interviews with Lankford or photo/video coverage taken from inside the C-17s by public affairs professionals during the event, please call (253) 441-7956 or email 62aw.pa.mail@us.af.mil.