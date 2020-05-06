39 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases and a new look at our data

May 6 we confirmed 39 new cases and no new deaths in Pierce County. Our total is 1,591 cases and 54 deaths.

We also unveiled several improvements to our COVID-19 data page today. The dynamic, streamlined dashboard gives viewers highlights such as new cases, total cases, deaths and recovery stats in one quick view. We hope our new dashboard makes reading and understanding the data easier. Newly added today are death and recovery data and a 7-day rolling average feature for our daily case counts.

Learn more about the improvements in this Your Reliable Source blog post.

You can check out the new dashboard on our website.