South Sound 911 launches limited online concealed pistol licensing

Submitted by South Sound 911.

Although South Sound 911’s public counter remains closed under Governor Jay Inslee’s emergency order, some concealed pistol license (CPL) services are now available online. Applicants needing to renew or replace a CPL can apply online, with service expanding to include all application types when the counter reopens for required in-person service.

“These ‘stay home’ days are an ideal time to offer the convenience of online services and continue serving Pierce County residents,” South Sound 911 Executive Director Deborah Grady said. “We look forward to the time when we can introduce additional conveniences and efficiencies and also operate our in-person services safely for customers and staff.”

Applicants for new/original licenses cannot yet apply online. Such applications require fingerprinting as a verification of the identity of the applicant as part of the background check. South Sound 911 is unable to accept fingerprints obtained from another source, but will feature fingerprinting appointments in the future for those who begin their application online. Please check our website for details and instructions once the public counter reopens.

South Sound 911’s Records department processes CPL applications for Pierce County residents and on behalf of several law enforcement agencies including those serving unincorporated Pierce County and the cities of Edgewood, Lakewood, Roy, Tacoma, and University Place. The agency processed 18,300 CPL applications in 2019.

South Sound 911’s public counter is located at 945 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma. The agency also operates two 911 centers – dedicated law enforcement and fire/EMS communications centers – and an administrative headquarters, in addition to the Records department.