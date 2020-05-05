John Curry serves as page for Sen. O’Ban

John “Jack” Curry, an eighth grader at St. Francis Cabrini School, spent a week paging for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol. John was one of 30 students who worked as pages the ninth week of the 2020 Legislative Session.

Sen. O’Ban with Page Jack Curry – March 10, 2020

He was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County. Sen. O’Ban serves areas in Pierce County including DuPont, Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“Jack is an impressive young man,” said Sen. O’Ban. “It was a pleasure having him represent our office during this busy last week of session.”

The Senate page program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Jack, 14, is the son of Thomas and Rachanee Curry. He enjoys snowboarding, programing, and playing soccer.

“You learn so much. My favorite part was being on the Senate Floor. I also liked speaking and listening to [other pages] present bills during the mock committee,” reported Curry.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/