Jackson Maynard to announce congressional candidacy during Facebook Live event Thursday

Washington residents are invited to participate in a Facebook Live event on Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. to hear how Jackson Maynard plans to help guide Washington’s 10th Congressional District out of the COVID-19 crisis and into economic recovery.

The event will feature Maynard, a Republican from Olympia, outlining the issues he sees as vital to returning the district to its pre-pandemic prosperity. The three points of Maynard’s plan are:

Housing construction , which Maynard believes can help lead the way for economic recovery by providing revenue to state and local governments and adding more needed shelter to our state.

, which Maynard believes can help lead the way for economic recovery by providing revenue to state and local governments and adding more needed shelter to our state. Infrastructure improvements , which will aid in recovery by linking the South Sound area with Puget Sound and the rest of Washington through better roads and expanded ferry and airline service.

, which will aid in recovery by linking the South Sound area with Puget Sound and the rest of Washington through better roads and expanded ferry and airline service. Technological improvements, such as online learning and telemedicine, which can help insulate Washington against future emergencies.

Maynard will then spend time answering questions and listening to comments and concerns.

Attendees can visit www.facebook.com/MaynardforCongress/live/ a few minutes prior to 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, to participate.

About Jackson Maynard

Jackson Maynard is the General Counsel for the Building Industry Association of Washington. During his 19 years as a practicing attorney, he kept the community safe as a prosecutor, worked as a construction lawyer for a state transportation agency and advised the Washington State Senate as a staff counsel. With his wife, Heidi, he has raised three daughters who attend public school in Olympia.