Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC Endorses Beth Doglio (WA-10) for Congress

Submitted by Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, announced its endorsement of Democrat Beth Doglio (WA-10) for Congress.

“Voters who want bold progressive leadership in Congress will have a champion in Beth Doglio,” said CPC PAC Co-Chairs Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal, and Jamie Raskin. “Throughout her activism and public service, she has been a staunch ally for working people and we look forward to working alongside her in Congress.”

“I am honored to be endorsed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and look forward to working together with these leaders to enact a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and so much more,” said Beth Doglio. “The bold policy priorities championed by the CPC recognize the enormous challenges facing our country and present inspiring and needed solutions that effectively meet the scale of these ongoing crises, while ensuring no communities are left behind. I’m excited to bring my proven leadership passing progressive policy in Washington state – and a career’s worth of social activism – to the fight ahead in Washington, D.C.”

Beth Doglio is a State Representative, community organizer, climate activist, and mother of two. She is running on a bold progressive platform that includes a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, commonsense gun safety reforms, and a just and fair immigration system.