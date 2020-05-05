Annie Wright Schools Hire Two Key Administrators

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools.

Annie Wright Schools announced new hires for two key positions on the schools’ Senior Leadership Team. Eireann Corrigan has been hired as Director of Upper School for Girls, and Jean Webber has been hired as Director of Finance & Operations.

Eireann Corrigan will become Director of Upper School for Girls on July 1. An experienced educator who helps students balance intellectual development with personal integrity and self-worth, Corrigan comes from Rutgers Preparatory School, a Preschool-Grade 12 independent school in Somerset, New Jersey, where she served as English teacher, Dean of Students, and for the past six years, Assistant Principal.

Corrigan will succeed Jake Guadnola, who will become Annie Wright’s Head of Schools on July 1, succeeding Christian Sullivan. “In Eireann we have found a rare type of leader, one who masterfully blends empathy and expectations,” said Guadnola. “She is steadfastly student-centered, deeply committed to the holistic development of every student, and grounded in a desire for rigorous academic experience.”

A published author and poet with several young adult novels and a poetry memoir, Corrigan earned her bachelor’s degree from Sarah Lawrence and her master’s in writing from New York University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Annie Wright community as Director of Upper School for Girls,” Corrigan said. “Throughout my 20-year career in education, I’ve aimed to be relentless in my encouragement and empowerment of young women. Joining the senior leadership team at Annie Wright will give me the chance to focus my efforts in a remarkably vibrant and intellectually engaged school.”

Jean Webber will become Director of Finance & Operations on May 7. A controller, treasurer and finance systems manager with nearly three decades of multifaceted experience in the financial services industry, Webber brings corporate and global financial expertise to Annie Wright Schools.

“Jean is an experienced and globally minded leader who is a great fit for Annie Wright,” said Head of Schools Christian Sullivan. “Her broad corporate experience will be an asset in furthering best practices in this non-profit space, and she will be an invaluable resource as the school continues executing on our ambitious strategic plan.”

Before joining Russell Investments in 2004, Webber worked for The Basketball Club of Seattle, Allrecipes.com and Ernst & Young. She earned her bachelors in economics with a concentration in accounting from the University of Massachusetts and her MBA from Northeastern University.

“I am excited to join the team at Annie Wright Schools,” Webber said. “I was impressed by the energy, enthusiasm and passion exhibited by the leadership team. I look forward to working at a school that encourages students to think globally and values the importance of technology.”

Webber will succeed Melanie Aamidor, who is relocating to the Washington, DC, area. Mary Sigmen, who preceeded Aamidor in the role, will continue to serve as finance and operations consultant to the school.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.