24 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 5

Today we confirmed 24 new cases in Pierce County. We learned several previously reported cases were duplicates or assigned to another county. Our total is 1,552 cases.

We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 54 deaths.

Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Edgewood/Fife/Milton area man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

We added information about the number of positive cases at Pierce County care facilities. And we improved our map so you can see cases in your neighborhood (by census tract). Check it out on our Pierce County cases page.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.