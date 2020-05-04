Submitted by John Simpson.

“Impatient optimism.”

Mike Brandstetter stated those two words to me and my colleagues on the Lakewood City Council during our last study session.

His comment cleanly and clearly captures the council’s commitment to confronting the current economic and social challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff have created a logical and straight-forward fiscal plan to address likely budget shortfalls through the use of empirical data and best practices to accomplish this goal.

This is a good plan, and the citizens of Lakewood will be well served by it – as Mr. Brandstetter’s two words attest.