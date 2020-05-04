Steilacoom Town Council May 5 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 17, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #113273- #113283 in the amount of $140,165.93 and Approval of Payroll Checks #113423- #113429 in the amount of $239,507.34 and Approval of Payroll Checks #113442- #113449 in the amount of $143,089.10
- Approval of Claims Checks #113363 – #113422 in the amount of $289,245.58 and Manual Checks #113333 – #11334 & #113361 in the amount of $1,232.77 and Approval of Claims Checks #113450 – #113490 in the amount of $270,316.85 and Manual Check #113440 in the amount $152.94 and Approval of Claims Checks #113523 – #113556 in the amount of $155,169.45 and Manual checks #113519-#113520 & #113521 & #113557 in the amount of $45,023.57
- MOU – Pierce County Force Investigation Team (AB 2986)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- SHSD – Childcare Services Agreement (AB 2987) (*)
- G&O Scope of Services, GIS Updates (AB 2988) (*)
- G&O Scope of Services, Pavement Condition Rating (AB 2989) (*)
- Community Center Registration Software (AB 2990) (*)
- Evergreen Consulting Group, Scope of Services Electric Utility Conservation Program (AB 2991)(*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
