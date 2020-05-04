Reserve Your Space for the Next ScaleUp: COVID-19 Edition Online Business Class

The State of Washington Department of Commerce launched a special new course to help small businesses navigate the current economic climate while building resiliency. ScaleUp: COVID-19 Edition is a free, online course designed to help businesses improve their strategic thinking and decision-making.

The ideal candidate for ScaleUp is the president or owner of a business that has been in operation for two years and has annual revenues in excess of $100,000. Registration fills up quickly, since the course is only available to 100 businesses at one time. The class that begins on May 6 is full, but those interested in participating in the next session that is offered can add their name to a waiting list here.

ScaleUp is a partnership between the Washington State Department of Commerce, Thurston EDC Center for Business Innovation and local economic development organizations.