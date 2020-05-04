Rep. Pramila Jayapal Endorses Beth Doglio for Congress

On Saturday, May 2, State Rep. Beth Doglio announced that Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) has endorsed her campaign for Congress. Jayapal, herself an organizer and former Washington state legislator, is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and one of the House of Representatives’ most prominent progressive leaders and advocates for working families.

“I am proud to endorse Beth Doglio and cannot wait to have her strong, progressive voice in Congress,” said Jayapal. “As a legislator, organizer and climate champion, Beth has a proven track record of standing up for working people against special interests, and delivering on policies that matter. Washingtonians need to send Beth to Congress to join me in moving forward bold solutions like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, and fighting for working families, women and underserved communities.”

“I’m so honored to be endorsed by such an incredible advocate for our community’s working families,” said Doglio. “Pramila has led the way in the fight for progressive values, and her work to elevate Medicare for All has shown what is possible when you elect organizers to Congress. Frontline workers who are putting their health and safety at risk in the midst of this COVID crisis deserve unwavering representatives committed to enacting bold solutions that put the health and wellbeing of working families first. I look forward to working with Pramila to achieve real progress for working people in Congress.”

A leader on climate issues and an advocate for progressive values and policies, Doglio released an 11-page climate plan last week on Earth Day, demonstrating her strong commitment to comprehensive action to address the interrelated challenges of the climate crisis, COVID-19 recovery, and worker-centered economic reform, specifically noting the importance of developing a clean energy economy where all can thrive.

Learn more at BethDoglio.com.